Grazing Harvested Corn Residue, a Feed Alternative

I hear people mention the “lazy days of summer,” but I’ll have to admit that has never really seemed valid for me. I’m glad that the days are long, because quite often, I need every minute of daylight and then some. Precarious weather seems to be timed quite well to disrupt plans and tasks. This is only doubled in difficulty when you are also holding down an off-farm job, which always seems to take you away when the weather is perfect. You have to just shut your mind off, focus on the task at hand and not dwell on the farm work that must be completed. I know that I am not the only one this happens to.