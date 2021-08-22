San Francisco Giants vs Oakland Athletics 8/22/2021 Picks Predictions Previews

The Minnesota Twins will conclude their four-game series against the New York Yankees at the Yankee Stadium in Bronx, New York on Sunday, August 22, 2021, at 1:05 PM ET. The Twins are 5-5 in their last ten games this season. The team won two of the three games against Cleveland previously but Minnesota fell against the Yankees. The Twins are coming into this match with three defeats and they only have one more match to go to avoid a sweep. Minnesota dropped to 54-70 in the league following a 1-7 loss against New York last Saturday. The team ranks last in the American League Central standings.