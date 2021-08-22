Girls Varsity Purple Golf Team falls to Aurora 170 – 203
On Thursday, August 19th, The Girls Varsity Purple team traveled to Barrington Golf Club to take on local powerhouse Aurora High School. Junior Liz White set a new PR (47) in her first purple match of the season. The 47 also earned her NR medalist honors and her 17 putts took low putt honors for the Lady Purple Bears. The Lady Greenmen prevailed 170 – 203. Rounding out the scorecard for the Lady Purple Bears were seniors Alyssa Grugle (49) and Angela Snyder (51) and junior Bella Weatherbie (56).northroyaltonathletics.com
Comments / 0