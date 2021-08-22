Chicago White Sox vs Tampa Bay Rays 8/22/2021 Picks Predictions Previews

The Chicago White Sox will play game three with the Tampa Bay Ray at the Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida on Sunday, August 22, 2021, at 1:10 PM ET. The White Sox won four of their last six games this season. The team won the first meeting with Tampa Bay but Chicago was beaten in the second match following a score of 8-4. The White Sox are sitting on a 72-52 record and they have maintained their first rank in the AL Central standings.