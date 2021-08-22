New York Mets vs Los Angeles Dodgers 8/22/2021 Picks Predictions Previews

The Washington Nationals (53-70) will clash with the Miami Marlins (51-74) in Game 1 of a three-game set competition at LoanDepot Park in Miami on Tuesday, August 24, 2021, at 7:10 PM ET. Washington will try to get back after losing the three-game series against the Milwaukee Brewers over the weekend. The Nationals beat the Brewers in the opening game at 4-1 on Friday but unfortunately lost the next two contests at 6-9 on Saturday and 3-7 in the series finale on Sunday. Last time out, Washington closed the match with two runs scored after hitting nine shots and committed one error in that loss. Starter Sean Nolin gave up three earned runs on six hits with three free bases awarded and struck out five Milwaukee hitters in pitching for 4.0 innings in defeat. Third Baseman Carter Kieboom acquired a one-run score on one hit with an RBI while Catcher Riley Adams made two runs on one hit in the losing effort for the Nats.