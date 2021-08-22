Cancel
New York Mets vs Los Angeles Dodgers 8/22/2021 Picks Predictions Previews

The New York Mets will slug out at Dodgers Stadium for the Game finale of this 4-game installment series in Los Angeles, CA on Sunday, August 22, 2021, at 4:10 PM ET. The Mets recently suffered another close call from the LA Dodgers to a score of 3-4 yesterday. The Dodgers managed to take wins in the first two games, then in the Saturday matchup, LA kept it going with a tight victory. New York is in 3rd place at 60-63 in the National League East Division.

www.tonyspicks.com

