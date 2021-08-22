Marylander Is One of the Faces of the Youth Climate Movement

BALTIMORE (AP) — Born and raised in Baltimore County, 19-year-old artist and climate activist Nadia Nazar is making waves. Currently a rising sophomore at Maryland Institute College of Art, Nazar has always been inspired by art and began drawing at a young age. “I feel like I’ve been an artist my whole life,” Nazar said. “In middle school I started taking it more seriously and considering myself as an artist wholeheartedly.”