Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Rochester, MN

Another Section of Rochester’s North Broadway Closes Monday

By Andy Brownell
Posted by 
Y-105FM
Y-105FM
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The ongoing North Broadway reconstruction project will have an even larger impact on traffic starting on Monday. The Rochester Public Works Department says the entire roadway will be closed from the Zumbro River Bridge at Silver Lake all the way south to Civic Center Drive. The roadway is expected to remain closed to through traffic until late November. At the same time, The 7th Street intersection with North Broadway will be opened to east-west traffic detouring traffic.

y105fm.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Y-105FM

Y-105FM

Rochester, MN
4K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Y105FM plays the best variety of music and delivers the latest local news, information, and features for Rochester, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online, and through our free mobile app.

 https://y105fm.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Rochester, MN
Rochester, MN
Government
Local
Minnesota Government
Local
Minnesota Traffic
City
Silver Lake, MN
Rochester, MN
Traffic
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Broadway#East West Traffic#East Side
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
News Break
Politics
Related
Posted by
Y-105FM

Recommendation: Rochester Restaurant Be Placed on Probation

Rochester, MN (KROC AM News) - A recommendation has been made to place a Rochester restaurant “on probation” due to a series of incidents that have led to numerous police responses. The recommendation comes from the Rochester Police Dept. and City Clerk and is scheduled to be taken up by...
Rochester, MNPosted by
Y-105FM

Rochester Downtown Alliance Implementing New COVID Recommendations For Thursdays Downtown

The Centers for Disease Control recently updated its COVID-19 recommendations for both vaccinated and unvaccinated people who are attending large outdoor events. Based on that update, and new guidance from the Minnesota Department of Health, the Rochester Downtown Alliance has issued new COVID-19 recommendations for the remaining three Thursdays Downtown events and the final Movies in the Park.
Rochester, MNPosted by
Y-105FM

Rochester’s Park Place Motors Will Demolish Current Dealership

Rochester's Park Place Motors is going to build a brand new dealership and then demolish the buildings it currently occupies. According to a plan submitted last week, Luther Park Place Motor Cars plans to use all the property they own along the Hiway 52 Frontage Road (that includes the former Flamingo Bingo building location).

Comments / 0

Community Policy