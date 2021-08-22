Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Dolphins vs. Atlanta Snap Counts ... And What They Mean

By Alain Poupart
Posted by 
AllDolphins
AllDolphins
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1UcO2I_0bZRDpqY00

The Miami Dolphins routed the Atlanta Falcons in their only 2021 preseason game at Hard Rock Stadium on Saturday night, dominating first-year head coach Arthur Smith's team to the tune of 37-17.

The playing time for the Dolphins was a lot more spread out than in the 20-13 loss against the Chicago Bears in the preseason opener, making things a little more difficult to read when it comes to each player's snap count.

But here are the things that stood out in that regard:

-- The Dolphins announced before the game that 13 players were not expected to play, and those 13 indeed did not play. But everybody else on the active roster got at least one snap against the Falcons. The 13 players who were kept out: WR Albert Wilson, WR Will Fuller V, WR Lynn Bowden, WR DeVante Parker, WR Preston Williams, WR Isaiah Ford, S Jevon Holland, S Brandon Jones, CB Javaris Davis, LB Vince Biegel, LB Elandon Roberts, T Adam Pankey and TE Cethan Carter.

-- The absence of Holland, the second-round pick from Oregon, came as a bit of surprise considering he was took part in the joint practice with the Falcons on Thursday, but head coach Brian Flores said he was dealing with some sort of physical issue.

-- The three players who joined the Dolphins this week all saw action, with tackle Greg Little getting the most snaps with 12. Linebacker Josh Harvey-Clemons played 11 snaps (six on defense and five on special teams) after being signed Friday; wide receiver Khalil McClain played two snaps on offense after being signed Monday.

-- The Dolphins have to make five roster cuts to get down to the maximum of 80 by 4 p.m. ET on Tuesday and, as was the case with the first cut, a low snap count for a bottom-of-the-depth-chart player always is a bad sign. That certainly applies here to McClain, whose two snaps were the fewest for any offensive player. Cornerback Tino Ellis also would appear in danger after playing eight snaps on defense and one special teams.

-- And here's an interesting one to watch — again, assuming an injury wasn't involved, and there were no obvious injuries beyond the minor leg issues with receivers and tight ends — but Shaquem Griffin could be in jeopardy based on snap counts. Although he did get seven snaps on special teams, he was the only defensive player in uniform not to get a snap on defense.

-- The Dolphins obviously wanted to get a long look at their young offensive linemen against Atlanta, which would explain the 47 snaps for center Michael Deiter, tackle Austin Jackson, and guards Robert Hunt and Solomon Kindley. They tied for most snaps on offense with wide receiver Malcolm Perry.

-- Veteran right tackle Jesse Davis played 23 snaps, leaving the game after the second touchdown drive. Rookie second-round pick Liam Eichenberg replaced Davis and played 46 snaps, staying in the game after the other four offensive linemen were given the rest of the night off. This is logical because the Dolphins need to give Eichenberg a lot of reps, while Davis doesn't need nearly as much work to get ready for the start of the regular season.

-- As expected, key defensive starters Xavien Howard, Byron Jones and Emmanuel Ogbah all saw action against Atlanta after being kept out of the Chicago game, but to no one's surprise it was limited action. The two cornerbacks played only nine defensive snaps, while Ogbah got eight. There simply was zero need to push anything there.

-- Finally, we get to rookie draft picks Jaelan Phillips and Hunter Long, who each made his NFL preseason debut after missing the Chicago game with injuries. Phillips actually got the start at outside linebacker as the Dolphins opened in a 3-4-4 alignment and played 27 snaps on defense and two on special teams; Long played 20 snaps on offense, the second-most among the team's tight ends behind the 27 snaps for Chris Myarick.

-- For those keeping score, linebacker Sam Eguavoen led the Dolphins defense not only with his four sacks but also in snaps with his 38, four more than cornerback Cre'Von LeBlanc.

Comments / 0

AllDolphins

AllDolphins

Miami, FL
110
Followers
455
Post
9K+
Views
ABOUT

AllDolphins is a FanNation channel dedicated to coverage of the Miami Dolphins

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Oregon State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jaelan Phillips
Person
Jesse Davis
Person
Devante Parker
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Atlanta#Bears#American Football#The Atlanta Falcons#Wr
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Miami Dolphins
NFL Teams
Chicago Bears
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
NFLBleacher Report

Latest Win-Loss Predictions for Every NFL Team

While the NFL draft and free agency provided plenty of on-paper insight as to what teams might look like in 2021, real answers and concerns are being uncovered now that camps have started. The Green Bay Packers, for example, know they'll have quarterback Aaron Rodgers. The Los Angeles Rams know...
NFLErie Times-News

Atlanta Falcons at Miami Dolphins odds, picks and prediction

The Atlanta Falcons (0-1) and Miami Dolphins (0-1) head into their second game of the NFL preseason off of a week of joint practices. The Dolphins will have the modest home-field advantage at Hard Rock Stadium for Saturday's 7 p.m. ET kickoff. Below, we look at the Falcons vs. Dolphins odds and lines, and make our best NFL picks, predictions and bets.
NFLchatsports.com

Three key matchups for the Miami Dolphins against Atlanta

MIAMI GARDENS, FLORIDA - JULY 31: Head Coach Brian Flores of the Miami Dolphins giving instructions for practice drills during Training Camp at Baptist Health Training Complex on July 31, 2021 in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Mark Brown/Getty Images) Well, just like that the preseason is half-way over. The...
NFLchatsports.com

Atlanta Falcons @ Miami Dolphins: Preseason Live Thread & Game Information

After yet another week with joint practices, the Miami Dolphins and the Atlanta Falcons will face off this afternoon in what will serve as both team's second preseason contest. Expect to, at least initially in the game, see both team's starters as this is still only the second game of the season. But as with the first game, the starters will in short order yield way to the second, third, and so on, squads, as the coaching staffs work to determine their final rosters. As usual, neither team's head coach would divulge ahead of the game as to how long to expect to see the starters play.
NFLBlack Mountain News

What we learned from the Tennessee Titans' preseason win vs. the Atlanta Falcons

ATLANTA – The Tennessee Titansbeat the Atlanta Falcons 23-3 in their preseason opener at Mercedes Benz Stadium on Friday night. The Titans started the game with seven projected starters playing: nose tackle Tear Tart; safeties Kevin Byard and Amani Hooker; inside linebackers Rashaan Evans and Jayon Brown; and cornerbacks Kristian Fulton and Jackrabbit Jenkins. It was in sharp contrast to the offense, which played with mainly reserves.
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Miami Dolphins wide receiver room got smaller this week

With the NFL regular season getting closer, the time to make cuts is now. The Miami Dolphins made quite a few moves with the Wide Receiver room on Tuesday. The Dolphins made the decision to cut two wide receivers while placing one on the injured reserve (IR) list. Robert Foster...
NFLPosted by
The Game Haus

Previewing the Dolphins Game Against the Atlanta Falcons

The Dolphins will have their second preseason game against the Atlanta Falcons this coming Saturday. The current betting line on this game -5 in favor of the Miami Dolphins. Miami will get their first chance in a long to play in front of the Dolphins Faithful, as this will be their first game at Hard rock Stadium since before the COVID 19 Pandemic. Before the game on Saturday, The Dolphins and Falcons will be holding joint practices on August 18 and 19, which will help both teams see different players and schemes during training camp. This will also give the Dolphins Insight into what they might see during their upcoming preseason game. This article will be previewing the Dolphins game against the Atlanta Falcons.
NFLchatsports.com

The Miami Dolphins offensive line takes a step forward vs Atlanta

MIAMI GARDENS, FLORIDA - AUGUST 21: Liam Eichenberg #74 of the Miami Dolphins in action against the Atlanta Falcons during a preseason game at Hard Rock Stadium on August 21, 2021 in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images) The Miami Dolphins hosted the Atlanta Falcons on Saturday night...
Posted by
NBC Sports Chicago

Top sibling matchups to watch in the 2021 NFL season

Family feuds are commonplace in the NFL. And no, we’re not talking about ones with Steve Harvey. Football has a way of bringing family together. Whether it’s in the living room, in the bleachers or on the sidelines, the National Football League has a long-standing history of family moments. The Belichicks and Shanahans, for instance, have established a coaching lineage. Antoine Winfield Jr., Patrick Surtain II, and Jaycee Horn, meanwhile, are stepping in the footsteps of their fathers. Bradley and Nick Chubb, Matt Ryan and Mike McGlinchey, and Marshawn Lynch and JaMarcus Russell have even brought cousin bonds to the league.
NFLSportsGrid

Joe Burrow Will Play Limited Snaps Sunday vs. Dolphins

A quarterback suiting up during the preseason would not normally be newsworthy, but this is an exception. Burrow will play a limited number of snaps in the Bengals’ final preseason game, which will be his first NFL action since suffering a torn ACL last year. He was injured in the Bengals’ Week 10 matchup vs. the Washington Football Team. Burrow has reportedly struggled at times during training camp, so it’s not surprising that the team will look to get him some live action before Week 1.
NFLchatsports.com

Patrick Mahomes very impressed by a former Vikings running back

(Photo by Peter G. Aiken/Getty Images) Jerick McKinnon. Former Minnesota Vikings running back Jerick McKinnon has been turning a few heads during Kansas City Chiefs training camp this summer. Signing a contract for less than $1 million is probably not what former Minnesota Vikings running back Jerick McKinnon had in...

Comments / 0

Community Policy