Ethical human rights are a Great Idea whose time has begun.

In a drawer somewhere is one of my old passports. An American one, in fact. I was entitled to it because my father was American. When I was young, it meant I could work there, and that was quite a privilege because in those days America felt like the future, somehow. That seems so long ago now and the passport has not been renewed for decades. I am not even sure if it could be. I guess my “special relationship” with the US faded like the photos it is stored with.