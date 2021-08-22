Cancel
Advocacy

Ethical human rights are a Great Idea whose time has begun.

By Anthony Ravlich
indybay.org
 6 days ago

Ethical human rights are a great idea whose time has begun. America and the West need to face up to the geopolitical reality that many countries do not want full democracy. But what can be expected of all countries is that they ensure ethical human rights for their people which means, at least, the core minimum of all the human rights in the Universal Declaration of Human Rights. Ethical human rights also have global duties e.g. to help those States unable to provide the core minimum human rights for their people.

Related
Foreign Policyindybay.org

US to create new Pacific fleet to deter China

According to sources familiar with the situation, the plan will allow Lloyd Austin to attract additional funds and resources in the framework of rivalry with China. This is a rather serious and reasonable intention, but it should be noted that the final decision on this issue has not been made yet.
U.S. PoliticsTelegraph

Special relationship? America has dumped Britain and it was only a matter of time

In a drawer somewhere is one of my old passports. An American one, in fact. I was entitled to it because my father was American. When I was young, it meant I could work there, and that was quite a privilege because in those days America felt like the future, somehow. That seems so long ago now and the passport has not been renewed for decades. I am not even sure if it could be. I guess my “special relationship” with the US faded like the photos it is stored with.
WorldDaily Beast

Ultra-Vaxxed Israel’s Crisis Is a Dire Warning to America

JERUSALEM—The massive surge of COVID-19 infections in Israel, one of the most vaccinated countries on earth, is pointing to a complicated path ahead for America. In June, there were several days with zero new COVID infections in Israel. The country launched its national vaccination campaign in December last year and has one of the highest vaccination rates in the world, with 80 percent of citizens above the age of 12 fully inoculated. COVID, most Israelis thought, had been defeated. All restrictions were lifted and Israelis went back to crowded partying and praying in mask-free venues.
Traffic Accidentsindybay.org

Glenn Greenwald calls for COVID-19 policies that “will kill people”

In an article published Wednesday, the Brazil-based journalist Glenn Greenwald advocates COVID-19 policies that he acknowledges “will kill people,” claiming that the public is putting insufficient emphasis on the “costs” of saving lives. The article appears against the backdrop of a surge in COVID-19 cases in the United States and...
ImmigrationPosted by
Vice

The Far-Right Backlash Against Afghan Refugees Has Already Begun

Want the best of VICE News straight to your inbox? Sign up here. The far-right’s smear campaign against Afghan refugees has already begun, even as thousands of people who helped the U.S. war effort in Afghanistan try desperately to leave the country amid the fall of the government and the takeover by the Taliban.
ChinaWashington Times

Appeasing China is the wrong way to fight climate change

Dozens of “progressive” organizations recently sent a letter to the White House and Congress urging them not to antagonize China but instead pursue multilateral efforts to address the challenge of global climate change. This approach is naïve and a threat to global security. Conservatives should chart a different course that pursues the noble cause of freedom while holding China accountable for its contributions to global climate change.
PoliticsYubaNet

National parochialism is widespread around the world

In our globalized world, cooperation between citizens of different countries should actually be a matter of course. But around the world, people prefer to cooperate with their own fellow citizens rather than with foreigners. This was the result of a study by an international team of researchers led by Angelo Romano and Matthias Sutter from the Max Planck Institute for Research on Collective Goods.
U.S. PoliticsWashington Times

North Korean suppression of religion bad and getting worse, U.S. panel says

A federal religious liberty panel said Wednesday that North Korea‘s government “poses an acute challenge” to religious practice in the country, with an organized and intensifying campaign of harassment against an expanding array of faiths. “Violations of this right in North Korea are ongoing, egregious, and systematic, and they are...
U.S. PoliticsMining Journal

Learning from history then ignoring it …

What’s worse than not learning from history? Learning from history then ignoring what’s been learned, that’s what!. Anthony Blinken, Secretary of State, said as Kabul was under siege that “Kabul is not Saigon,” referring to the live feed of mayhem on the tarmack at Bagram air base and trying desperately to disabuse the American public of thinking that there’s any similarity between the utter failure of the Vietnam misadventure and our Afghan debacle.
Public Healthindybay.org

BARBARiSM = REFUSAL TO ELIMINATE COVID–19, CREATES A FUTURE OF FEAR

BARBARiSM = REFUSAL TO ELIMINATE COVID–19, — CREATES A FUTURE OF FEAR. We do not have to live in fear for our lives and those of our children. Covid-19 can and has been eradicated. Over one BILLION people in New Zealand, Taiwan, China, and Iceland live in zero Covid-19 countries, free from the fear of infection. This has been achieved, “without vaccination, using new and established public health measures...” https://gh.bmj.com/content/6/8/e006810.
Worldwhmi.com

Amid Afghanistan crisis, civil war rages in Ethiopia

(ETHIOPIA) -- As chaos envelops Kabul after Afghanistan's government collapsed and the Taliban seized control, horrific stories and heartbreaking images also pour out of Ethiopia. Some in the U.S. with a connection to the African country are feeling a call to action. In Washington, D.C., home to the largest concentration...

