Ethical human rights are a Great Idea whose time has begun.
Ethical human rights are a great idea whose time has begun. America and the West need to face up to the geopolitical reality that many countries do not want full democracy. But what can be expected of all countries is that they ensure ethical human rights for their people which means, at least, the core minimum of all the human rights in the Universal Declaration of Human Rights. Ethical human rights also have global duties e.g. to help those States unable to provide the core minimum human rights for their people.www.indybay.org
Comments / 0