Another Section of Rochester’s North Broadway Closes Monday

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - An emergency declaration issued by Mayor Kim Norton on Tuesday is no longer in effect. The Rochester City Council, meeting this afternoon in an emergency session, voted 5-2 to rescind the Mayor's order, which enacted a mandate for face masks in nearly all indoor public places by requiring face coverings in locations where children under the age of 12 or medically vulnerable people are expected to be present. Some members of the City Council questioned whether the current situation involving the rising number of COVID-19 cases in the community constitutes an actual emergency and some also questioned whether the mayor's order, as it is written, was good policy.