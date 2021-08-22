Quick Hits: Cap Implications of Sanheim Signing, Alumni and More
1) The Flyers avoided arbitration with defenseman Travis Sanheim. Yesterday, the team announced that the 25-year-old has signed a two-year contract that carries a $4,675,000 AAV. This is likely a compromise deal. The cap hit itself falls below the top end of what the Flyers might have had pay if the case had gone to arbitration. On the flip side, the two-year term walks Sanheim directly to unrestricted free agency in 2023. With the Sanheim contract being wrapped up, the Flyers have all in-house players under contract for the 2021-22 season.hockeybuzz.com
