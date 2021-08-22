Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NHL

Quick Hits: Cap Implications of Sanheim Signing, Alumni and More

hockeybuzz.com
 5 days ago

1) The Flyers avoided arbitration with defenseman Travis Sanheim. Yesterday, the team announced that the 25-year-old has signed a two-year contract that carries a $4,675,000 AAV. This is likely a compromise deal. The cap hit itself falls below the top end of what the Flyers might have had pay if the case had gone to arbitration. On the flip side, the two-year term walks Sanheim directly to unrestricted free agency in 2023. With the Sanheim contract being wrapped up, the Flyers have all in-house players under contract for the 2021-22 season.

hockeybuzz.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John Leclair
Person
Dave Poulin
Person
Ed Snider
Person
Morgan Frost
Person
Ryan Kesler
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Flyers#Ahl#Cba#Ltir#The Anaheim Ducks#Hbo
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NHL
NewsBreak
Hockey
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
NHLhockeybuzz.com

Quick Hits: Driver Interview w/ Fletcher, Flyers Daily, TIFH and More

1) Broad Street Hockey's Steph Driver posted an in-depth interview with Flyers general manager Chuck Fletcher, covering an array of topics. Subjects range from the Flyers connection with the community, the workings of Flyers management with Comcast-Spectacor ownership, the non-hockey aspects of being a general manager, the team's offseason to date (particularly the Rasmus Ristolainen acquisition and Martin Jones signing) and prospects of contender status, Philadelphia as a destination of choice for free agents, the importance of having several young players take a forward step in 2021-22, player movement around the league and much more. The interview is well worth the listen: click here.
NHLtheScore

Flyers sign Sanheim to 2-year, $9.35M contract

The Philadelphia Flyers and defenseman Travis Sanheim have agreed on a two-year contract carrying a $4.675-million average annual value, the team announced Saturday. Sanheim entered the offseason as a restricted free agent with arbitration rights. He was the last player on Philadelphia's books in need of a contract. The 25-year-old...
NHLhockeybuzz.com

Quick Hits: Bunnaman, TIFH (2020 ECQF Clincher), Fantasy Camp, Kelly

1) The Flyers announced yesterday that they have re-signed restricted free agent forward Connor Bunnaman to a two-year contract extension. The first year of the contract (2021-22) is a two-way deal that will pay him $750,000 if he plays in the NHL and $125.000 if he is in the AHL. For 2022-23, it's a one-way arrangement that pays $750,000 whether Bunnaman is in the NHL or the AHL.
NHLPosted by
Pro Hockey Rumors

Flyers must make more moves after Travis Sanheim deal

The Philadelphia Flyers find themselves at the top of the news cycle on Saturday after signing defenseman Travis Sanheim to a new deal prior to arbitration. It’s an important deal for the Flyers, as they’ve assured one of their best young players is under contract for the next two seasons.
NHLBleacher Report

Every NHL Team's Worst Free-Agent Signing of the Cap Era

Sometimes, they're game changers. When a team makes a bid for an unrestricted free agent and it works out, everyone's happy. Jerseys start selling. Wins start coming. And Stanley Cup parades seem possible. But when those free-agency gambles don't pay off...ouch. Losses pile up. Coaches get fired. And general managers...
NHLThe Hockey Writers

Flyers News & Rumors: Sanheim Contract, Development Camp & More

Welcome to Flyers News & Rumors, where we will look at the latest signings the team has made and preview development camp on Aug. 28 – Sept. 1. Restricted free agents Connor Bunnaman and Travis Sanheim agreed to new contracts with the Philadelphia Flyers on Aug. 20 and Aug. 21, respectively. The former will provide depth at the center position for the Flyers, while the latter will return as one of the top four defensemen for the team. Development camp will consist of young players looking to improve their games, make an impression on the Flyers coaching staff or make the opening night roster.
NHLPosted by
FanSided

Flyers Sign Derick Brassard To One-Year Contract

Chuck Fletcher and the Philadelphia Flyers just made another really solid depth move by signing left handed center Derick Brassard. Standing 6’1″ and weighing in at 202 Lbs, Brassard comes in as one of those players who can not only wear out another teams opposing center, but penalty kill and forecheck very effectively. This move is certainly not the last one with a lot of depth pieces still available, but it makes a couple of moves possible for this lineup.
NHLchatsports.com

Quick Hits: The Savagery Edition

“Tremendous family,” Kris Draper, Detroit’s director of amateur scouting, said. “Red grew up in NHL dressing rooms and a hockey environment. Red knows what being a pro is. He has a lot of insight of going into rinks and seeing the sacrifices his dad made, and that’s exactly how Red is wired.”
NHLchatsports.com

Islanders: It’s telling Aatu Räty is signed to ELC so quickly

BRATISLAVA, SLOVAKIA - MAY 26: Feature of the gold medal on the neck of #82 Harri Pesonen of Finland after the 2019 IIHF Ice Hockey World Championship Slovakia final game between Canada and Finland at Ondrej Nepela Arena on May 26, 2019 in Bratislava, Slovakia. (Photo by RvS.Media/Monika Majer/Getty Images)
NHLchatsports.com

Quick Hits: The Money Talks Edition

Martin, a native of Connecticut, will be assistant GM of the Rangers — the GM is Chris Drury, a fellow Connecticut native — and be GM of the Rangers’ AHL team in Hartford. The New York Post first reported the move. This past year, Martin was part of Team USA’s...
NHLwingingitinmotown.com

Quick Hits: The Offseason Advice Edition

Red Wings Reset: 2021-22 forward breakdown - NHL.com. The only player currently listed as a right wing on Detroit’s roster is Filip Zadina. They also only have three listed LW. My dream of an all-centers lineup is getting closer to reality. Around the League. The do’s and don’ts of skating...
Sportsbluebombers.com

Quick Hits | Bombers 20 Argonauts 7

5 Quick Hits on Friday night’s win over the Toronto Argonauts:. 1. OPENING THOUGHTS: It wasn’t without its warts and its flaws. That said, they can’t all be masterpieces and the Winnipeg Blue Bombers are a perfect 2-0 after an imperfect 20-7 victory over the Toronto Argonauts Friday night at IG Field that was more defensive slugfest than offensive fireworks display.
NHLhockeybuzz.com

Podcast Sunday – Off The Post Radio with Chris Johnston

For the latest Leafs updates or Follow @mikeinbuffalo on Twitter. Russ Cohen · Off The Post With Chris Johnston Talking Leafs, Coyotes, Eichel and Sanheim. *******If you are interested in sponsorship or advertising your business in the Greater Toronto / Southern Ontario area on this column, please send a message for more information by clicking on the “Contact” button at the top of the page.*******
NHLchatsports.com

Quick Hits: The New Styles Edition

In Detroit, Naurato worked with the Red Wings and their American Hockey League affiliate Grand Rapids Griffins’ coaching staffs to implement individual skill development into the team identity, which included devising individualized plans for each player with a focus on current analytics trends. He’s taking his Jutsu to the Wolverines.
NHLhockeybuzz.com

Getting Drafty part 4 - 2020 draft has yielded 3 ELCs so far

Svechnikov signed an AHL deal, PTO with Jets and the 2015 draft is almost completely a bust. Chase Pearson still has a chance to make the group as a depth center. The onus on GMs to get at least one player out of every draft is big business in the NHL. Every team has upped their international scouting, and more and more GMs tend to go off the path set by “Central Scouting” and the mock drafts.

Comments / 0

Community Policy