Rochester, MN

Another Section of Rochester’s North Broadway Closes Monday

By Andy Brownell
Quick Country 96.5
Quick Country 96.5
 6 days ago
The ongoing North Broadway reconstruction project will have an even larger impact on traffic starting on Monday. The Rochester Public Works Department says the entire roadway will be closed from the Zumbro River Bridge at Silver Lake all the way south to Civic Center Drive. The roadway is expected to remain closed to through traffic until late November. At the same time, The 7th Street intersection with North Broadway will be opened to east-west traffic detouring traffic.

Quick Country 96.5

Quick Country 96.5

Rochester, MN
