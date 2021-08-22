O-Zone: Straight face
JACKSONVILLE – Let's get to it …. Why has Coach Meyer had all of these "celebrity coaches" come to practice? I'm genuinely curious. Well, as long as you're being genuine … Head Coach Urban Meyer indeed has had multiple prominent names visit Jaguars practices during 2021 Training Camp – Steve Spurrier, Michael Irvin, Jimmy Johnson, Dabo Swinney and Lou Holtz among them. There are a few reasons for this, one being that he likes those people. He considers Spurrier a friend and considers Johnson a mentor. Johnson, Holtz and Irvin are also compelling speakers. Meyer said Spurrier didn't speak to the team during his visit to TIAA Bank Field this week, but that he plans to have Spurrier attend Jaguars games as his guest, too. As for why Swinney attended, word is he used to coach a player or two on the Jaguars' current roster. I may need to Google this to figure out who.www.jaguars.com
