Fort Bend County, TX

Fort Bend County Fair Fair Honorees

thekatynews.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleServing up good food and always with a smile are the 2021 Fort Bend County Fair honorees Renee Butler and her son Nicholas Maresh. This dynamic duo has been a force behind many catered events and well beyond the serving line. As the Fair strives to return to the tradition of Fair Days, Renee and Nicholas are engrained with being part of the Fair. As a family, they are a hidden treasure among the many Fort Bend County Fair supporters. Their work has spanned over decades of catering Fair functions, creating elaborate feasts, and most importantly, feeding the extended fair family on countless occasions. “Being named Fair Honoree is like winning the lottery; we are so honored,” says Butler.

thekatynews.com

