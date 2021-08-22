People on the Move
EDUCATION: University of Georgia , Mercer University – Walter F. George School of Law. Best Lawyers® recognized Morris, Manning & Martin, LLP attorney Jason H. Watson as the 2022 "Lawyer of the Year" for Bankruptcy and Creditor Debtor Rights/Insolvency and Reorganization Law for Atlanta. Only a single lawyer in each practice area and designated metropolitan area is honored as the "Lawyer of the Year," making this accolade particularly significant. The designation reflects the high level of respect a lawyer has earned for their abilities, professionalism and integrity.www.bizjournals.com
