People on the Move

Legal Roundup is the BBJ's weekly look at news and notes from the local legal scene. Send items to acoker@bizjournals.com. Multiple Birmingham law firms and attorneys were recognized in the 2022 edition of The Best Lawyers in America, published by Woodward/White Inc. Best Lawyers is based on an exhaustive peer-review survey in which more than 52,000 leading attorneys cast over 5.5 million votes on the legal abilities of other lawyers in their practice areas, and lawyers are not required or allowed to pay a fee to be listed. Here are the firms and attorneys recognized in Birmingham: