Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Premier League

Man City Boss Pep Guardiola Sets Raheem Sterling Example for Jack Grealish Following Norwich City Win

By Harry Winters
Posted by 
CityXtra
CityXtra
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0KGiyq_0bZR8H8600

Grealish, who completed a £100 million move to City earlier this month, scored on his home debut as the Blues thrashed newly promoted Norwich City 5-0 at the Etihad Stadium.

The former Aston Villa captain only scored six goals last season, with new manager Pep Guardiola suggesting that he is keen to help improve the 25 year-old's record in front of goal.

The 25-year-old netted his side's second goal against the Canaries, as Grealish proved to be a constant menace for the Norwich City defence.

In his post-match press-conference, Guardiola used Grealish's England teammate Raheem Sterling as an example of how he can better his goalscoring form.

The Catalan said: "If he (Grealish) gets the mentality to score goals like Raheem (Sterling), then yes (he can score more)," as quoted by City's official website.

“When Raheem (Sterling) was here when I first arrived (in 2016), he didn't have goals on his mind, and we immediately changed his arrival (into the box)."

Sterling, who has scored over 100 goals in 247 outings across all competitions under Guardiola, netted on ten occasions in the Premier League last season.

It took Grealish just 22 minutes to score on his first appearance at the Etihad Stadium, with Guardiola predicting that it will be the first of many goals for the playmaker.

The City manager added: "Today, he (Grealish) scored because he arrives in the centre - he’s a machine there. He changed his mind and decided he was going to score. Jack (Grealish) has this mentality to score goals and win games as well."

You can follow us for live updates here: @City_Xtra

Comments / 0

CityXtra

CityXtra

New York City, NY
129
Followers
1K+
Post
81K+
Views
ABOUT

CityXtra is a FanNation channel covering the Manchester City Football Club

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Pep Guardiola
Person
Jack Grealish
Person
Raheem Sterling
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Norwich City#Man City#Canaries#Catalan#The Premier League
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Premier League
Soccer
Manchester City F.C.
Soccer
Aston Villa F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
Premier LeagueTribal Football

Man City boss Guardiola: Do FSG care about Liverpool success?

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola has questioned FSG's commitment to Liverpool. Guardiola could not hide his reservations about the owners at Anfield and their apparent lack of desire to spend to improve Jurgen Klopp's squad. “I am not judging what other clubs do," Guardiola said. “But some owners want to...
Premier LeagueTribal Football

Man City boss Guardiola: Spending power offers no guarantees

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola has denied their spending power guarantees success. For many, the problem is that City's spending threatens to take them so far clear of almost every other club that meaningful competition becomes impossible. Guardiola uses his own Champions League successes with Barcelona in 2009 and 2011...
Premier LeagueTribal Football

Xavi keen to follow Man City boss Guardiola to Premier League

Xavi admits he'd like to manage in the Premier League. The Barcelona legend, who is currently in charge of Qatari club Al-Sadd, has watched his former manager Pep Guardiola have huge success in England with Manchester City. And Xavi says he would like to follow in the Catalan's footsteps by...
Premier LeagueTribal Football

Man City boss Guardiola: Gabriel Jesus has key role to play

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola is adamant Gabriel Jesus has a big role to play this season. Gabriel struggled for a regular game during their title triumph last term. But Guardiola said today: “I would say we play with recognised strikers. "Gabriel is an incredibly important player for us. He...
Premier Leaguechatsports.com

Manchester City's Raheem Sterling enjoys a night out with teammates Jack Grealish and Phil Foden at The Ivy as they prepare to kick off the Premier League season

Manchester City stars Raheem Sterling and Jack Grealish headed to The Ivy Restaurant in their namesake city centre on Thursday evening as they prepared to kick off the Premier League season. The pair were joined by their teammate Phil Foden, with all the platers displaying their laid-back fashion senses during...
UEFAPosted by
The Independent

Man City manager Pep Guardiola hits back at Jurgen Klopp comments: ‘Prove it!’

Pep Guardiola launched into a firm defence of his club’s spending this summer after Liverpool manger Jurgen Klopp appeared to question the “financial power” of Manchester City, Chelsea and Manchester United - and has challenged any critics to “prove” they have broken Financial Fair Play rules before accusing them of wrongdoing. City smashed the British transfer record when they signed Jack Grealish from Aston Villa for £100 million and have been linked with an even bigger move for Tottenham striker Harry Kane. Chelsea have also broken their club record by signing striker Romelu Lukaku for a reported £97m while Manchester...
Premier LeaguePosted by
Daily Mail

Pep Guardiola to play Jack Grealish on the left side of attack as Manchester City boss opts to utilise £100m man in identical role that brought out star performances at Aston Villa

Jack Grealish is expecting to spend most of his time on the left of the attack for Manchester City this season. Following his £100million British record move from Aston Villa, City boss Pep Guardiola said Grealish could play in a number of positions. But Sportsmail understands that when available, Grealish...
Premier LeagueTribal Football

Man City boss Guardiola: We'll keep improving

Pep Guardiola insists Manchester City do not need to buy in the remaining weeks of the summer market. Asked about pundit suggestions following the Tottenham match that City would need to sign more players to improve, Guardiola was dismissive. He said: “I don't have any doubts. “What they (his players)...
Premier LeagueTribal Football

Watch: Pep discusses Grealish positives in Man City defeat at Tottenham

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola finds positives in defeat at Tottenham. Spurs stunned the defending Premier League champions, thanks to Heung-min Son's winner. However, Guardiola saw positives in the opening day defeat for his team. The City manager was particularly impressed by Jack Grealish on his Premier League debut and...

Comments / 0

Community Policy