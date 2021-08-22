White House NatSec Advisor Jake Sullivan Says ‘Several Thousand Americans’ Remain in Afghanistan

White House National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan said the amount of Americans who are still in Afghanistan remains in the thousands. CNN’s Brianna Keilar guest-anchored State of the Union on Sunday, and she spoke to Sullivan about the ongoing attempts to evacuate people from Kabul amid the chaos of the Taliban’s takeover. Asked how many know Americans and legal permanent residents are still trying to flee Afghanistan, Sullivan did not give a precise number, but “we believe it is several thousand Americans we are working with now to try to get safely out of the country.”