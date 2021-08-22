Cancel
Iowa City, IA

ICPD arrests armed subject on the Ped Mall

By Tommy Lang
KCJJ
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIowa City Police arrested an armed subject on the Ped Mall late Saturday night. According to arrest records, officers observed 20-year-old Trayvon Stacy of Burlington drinking from an open container of alcohol just after 11:30pm in front of Brothers on the 100 block of East College Street. He was asked for his ID, but allegedly fled while speaking with police. He was quickly captured, but not before one officer reportedly suffered a minor injury.

