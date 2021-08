Bridget ‘Biddy’ Mason was born to a slave family in Georgia on the 25th of August, 1818. Like any other slave born at her time, she did not get to enjoy her childhood. She was enslaved at birth. When Bridget turned eighteen, she was gifted to a young Mississippian couple, Robert and Rebecca Smith, as a ‘wedding gift’. The several families she worked for changed her beautiful name Bridget to ‘Biddy’. Her life was not unique. Every slave from the South was treated similarly. They were brought, sold, or gifted — treated like property devoid of human rights.