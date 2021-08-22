White Sox's Carlos Rodon: Not assured of start Thursday
White Sox manager Tony La Russa said Rodon (shoulder) will start Thursday "if he does a couple more things," Daryl Van Schouwen of the Chicago Sun-Times reports. La Russa did not elaborate on what Rodon needs to do between now and Thursday for reinstatement from the injured list. If the manager decides Rodon is not ready, then Dallas Keuchel will start against the Blue Jays. Rodon has thrown 109.2 innings in 2021 after throwing just 42.1 the previous two seasons.www.cbssports.com
