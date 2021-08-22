Cancel
MLB

White Sox's Carlos Rodon: Not assured of start Thursday

CBS Sports
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhite Sox manager Tony La Russa said Rodon (shoulder) will start Thursday "if he does a couple more things," Daryl Van Schouwen of the Chicago Sun-Times reports. La Russa did not elaborate on what Rodon needs to do between now and Thursday for reinstatement from the injured list. If the manager decides Rodon is not ready, then Dallas Keuchel will start against the Blue Jays. Rodon has thrown 109.2 innings in 2021 after throwing just 42.1 the previous two seasons.

Tony La Russa
Dallas Keuchel
#Injured List#White Sox#The Chicago Sun Times#The Blue Jays
Toronto Blue Jays
Chicago White Sox
