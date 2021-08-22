White Sox's Carlos Rodon: Not assured of start Thursday

Lopez is scheduled to start Tuesday's game against the Athletics at Guaranteed Rate Field, Scott Merkin of MLB.com reports. As expected, Lopez will make a second turn through the rotation as a replacement for Carlos Rodon (shoulder), who is expected to spend more than the minimum 10 days on the injured list after being deactivated last week. Though Chicago could have turned to All-Star Lance Lynn to start Tuesday after his last outing came in Thursday's win over the Yankees in the "Field of Dreams" game, he'll instead get an extra day of rest, clearing the way for Lopez to take the hill for the second game of the series with Oakland. Lopez -- who struck out four over three scoreless frames in last week's start against the Twins -- could push his pitch count up to the 60-to-75 range versus Oakland. He'll tentatively line up for his second start of the week Aug. 22 in Tampa Bay.