Maryland walk-on Challen Faamatau’s special night at Ravens game ends with a scholarship, continuing a new tradition
All Maryland football senior walk-on Challen Faamatau cared about when he attended the Ravens’ preseason opener against the New Orleans Saints last Saturday was seeing star quarterback Lamar Jackson in action. Born and raised in Hawaii, Faamatau never attended an NFL game, and just like every fan inside M&T Bank Stadium that night, he was trying to get a glimpse of the 2019 Most Valuable Player.www.chatsports.com
Comments / 0