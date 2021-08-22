Cancel
Davis, CA

University of California is Inviting Chicken Owners to Take a Survey Guiding Disease Prevention

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTo help deliver poultry health information more effectively, UC Cooperative Extension is asking chicken and game bird owners to answer a survey. August 22, 2021 - By Pamela Kan-Rice - Californians who raise chickens and game fowl are invited to participate in a study to help the University of California more effectively deliver poultry health information and prevent the spread of diseases such as avian influenza.

