Going to a concert and need to show your vaccine card? Use an app instead. The Delta variant of the coronavirus has been an unwelcome summer visitor. With high case counts forcing the return of mask mandates and social distancing, some businesses are starting to ask for proof of vaccination for entry. Concerts, restaurants, gyms, and Broadway shows are just some of the businesses that already are requiring vaccines or negative test results. But carrying around that odd-sized vaccine card can be inconvenient and many people worry it will get lost. Here are some easy apps to prove your status.