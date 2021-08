The Cincinnati Reds avoided a sweep after beating Milwaukee 5-1. Sonny Gray was dominant, throwing six shutout innings for his sixth win. Home runs from Jonathan India and Nick Castellanos helped Cincinnati score the first five runs of the game. India finished with three RBI. Cincinnati is now two games up on the Padres in the race for the final NL Wild Card spot. The Reds will be in Miami for a weekend series beginning tonight. The next Reds on Radio broadcast will be tomorrow afternoon with pregame at 4:40 on News Radio 95.3 FM/1230 AM WHOP.