Former Buckeye Jonathon Cooper has big night in Broncos' preseason win over Seahawks
Former Ohio State star Jonathon Cooper put on quite a performance in the second preseason game of his career. Saturday night, Cooper played a big role in Denver’s 30-3 victory over Seattle. The seventh-round selection finished the night with 3 tackles, tying for the third-highest total on the team. Cooper was also responsible for 2 of Denver’s 3 sacks, including this impressive strip-sack:saturdaytradition.com
Comments / 0