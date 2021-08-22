Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

Practice Amp, My Ass!

By Ted Drozdowski
premierguitar.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNashville is a land of musical shamans. And in all lands of such potent magic, there is an inner circle that includes the most respected members of that class. Typically, they're not widely known to the outside world, but among their peers they are revered. Tim Carroll is such a shaman—a songwriter of such depth that John Prine chose to cover his work, and a ferocious rock 'n' roll guitarist whose ability to improvise around his writing's chiseled backbone is seemingly limitless.

www.premierguitar.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Oregon State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
David Letterman
Person
Tim Carroll
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Coffeehouse#Craigslist#Rock Band#The Amp#Rock N Roll Happy Hour#15r#Bulldog#Gibson Les#Pathfinder#Practice Amp
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Music
Related
MusicRevolver

Hear We're Wolves' Sleek Cover of Avenged Sevenfold's "Unholy Confessions"

We're Wolves are a Florida metalcore band who've already racked up a significant following despite not releasing a full-length album of their own yet. They have a few singles of their own out in the world, but the band are currently most known for their well-liked covers by bands like Limp Bizkit, Disturbed, Slipknot, Atreyu, Drowning Pool and more.
pontevedrarecorder.com

Glass Animals to perform Sept. 7 at The Amp

Genre-mashing hit makers Glass Animals will bring their “Dreamland Tour” to The St. Augustine Amphitheatre on Sept. 7 for a full-capacity concert. The band has been selected as a 2021 Billboard Music Awards finalist for Top Rock Song – “Heat Waves” – and Top Rock Album –“Dreamland.” This is the first time the band has been recognized by the Billboard Music Awards.
MusicPosted by
KLAW 101

In Her ‘Encore,’ Wanda Jackson Continues to Innovate: ‘This Album Is Like My Memoirs, Practically’

Truth be told, Wanda Jackson says, she's always needed a little bit of a push to try new things. Containing some of the most autobiographical and revealing songs of her career — not to mention, her first-ever co-writing sessions with other songwriters — the rockabilly legend's latest album, Encore, falls squarely into the "new things" category. And, true to form, "I was talked into doing it," Jackson shares during a recent interview.
MusicPosted by
American Songwriter

Behind the Song: Sting, “Why Should I Cry For You”

Rock ‘n’ roll was built, in part, on the generation gap, fueled by the distrust and rancor that often brew between teenagers and their parents. As the music matured and the lyrics became more profound and precise, songwriters started to dig deeper in an attempt to make sense of the often complicated relationship they had with their parents.
New Orleans, LApremierguitar.com

George Porter Jr.—Top Dog of New Orleans Funk Bass

Every morning at 6:45, bass luminary George Porter Jr.'s late wife's dog, Ms. Vicki, tugs at him to feed her and take her out. That's early as hell for most musicians, but perfectly fine for Porter, because when Ms. Vicki is busy doing number two, Porter is busy getting into his creative zone. In 2020, Porter used that small daily window of time to craft the bass lines for the songs on Crying for Hope, his latest release with his band the Runnin' Pardners.
Musicloudersound.com

Anette Olzon streams new single Fantastic Fanatic

Former Nightwish and current The Dark Element singer Anette Olzon has streamed her new single Fantatsic Fanatic, which you can listen to below. Parasite is taken from Olzon's upcoming second solo album Strong, which will be released through Frontiers Records on September 10. You can see the new artwork and tracklisting for Strong below.
Los Angeles, CAJamBase

The JamBase Podcast: Devendra Banhart & Noah Georgeson

Episode 93 of The JamBase Podcast, a partner of the Osiris Media Network, features an interview with Devendra Banhart and Noah Georgeson. JamBase’s Andy Kahn talked to the pair about their new ambient album, Refuge, which came out earlier this month. The interview took place recently over a video chat,...
Musicamericanahighways.org

REVIEW: Darrin Bradbury “Artvertisement”

On his second album for Anti, Artvertisement, Darrin Bradbury continues to build on the small slice of life stories. A diatribe on feeling small in a big industry and sacrificing art for sales, Artvertisement finds Bradbury balancing intimate portraits with big statements in a search for how to fit into this big crazy mean world without losing one’s self. Bradbury writes short songs and this record contains some of the shortest of his career. In just a quick minute or two, however, Bradbury draws you in and leaves you wanting more. When you get to the end of Artvertisement, your first impulse will be to press play again.
Celebritiesthatgrapejuice.net

Fantasia Shares First Pictures of Baby Keziah

Fantasia is giving fans a glimpse of her new bundle of joy. As reported, the GRAMMY winner gave birth to her third child, a daughter named Keziah London Taylor, back in May. Now, she’s sharing her joy. Full story below…. The singer, 37, took to social media to unwrap snaps...
Posted by
FanSided

Blue Bloods Season 12 is not coming to CBS in September 2021

We’re all ready for our favorite shows to return. The majority of them are back in September, but that’s not the case for Blue Bloods Season 12. CBS set its fall premiere dates during the summer, bringing the majority of its shows back in September. It’s great news for those who struggled with the delays last fall. It wasn’t until November that we saw most shows return, and that was with an on-off schedule.
Theater & Dancetvinsider.com

‘So You Think You Can Dance’ Star Serge Onik Dies at 33

Serge Onik, a professional dancer and choreographer who competed in Season 11 of So You Think You Can Dance, has died at the age of 33. The cause of death is currently unknown. Onik’s representative Jim Keith, president of The Movement Talent Agency, confirmed his death in a statement to...
Musicbestclassicbands.com

Deaths of Older Rock Legends Continue to Shake Us

As classic rock icons pass well into middle age, are their late ’60s the new 27?. Rock ‘n’ roll laughs at death. Rock ‘n’ roll likes waving the skull and crossbones flag. Rock ‘n’ roll runs with the devil and shoots death the middle finger. And yet, of late, the...
Musicnjarts.net

Bonnie Raitt: favorite songs from each album

As I’ve done before for Bob Dylan, Elvis Costello, Lou Reed and Stevie Wonder, I am currently sharing a song a day, on Facebook, from each Bonnie Raitt album in chronological order. I started with her self-titled 1971 debut album on Aug. 22, and should be done in just a few weeks (Raitt has not been as prolific as the artists I have previously done this for).
Musicwcsx.com

Eric Clapton Releases New Protest Song ‘This Has Gotta Stop’

Eric Clapton, who’s been very vocal against various coronavirus pandemic measures, has released another protest song titled “This Has Gotta Stop.”. The track can be heard below and features the following lyrics:. “This has gotta stop. Enough is enough. I can’t take this BS any longer. It’s gone far enough.

Comments / 0

Community Policy