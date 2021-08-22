Practice Amp, My Ass!

On his second album for Anti, Artvertisement, Darrin Bradbury continues to build on the small slice of life stories. A diatribe on feeling small in a big industry and sacrificing art for sales, Artvertisement finds Bradbury balancing intimate portraits with big statements in a search for how to fit into this big crazy mean world without losing one’s self. Bradbury writes short songs and this record contains some of the shortest of his career. In just a quick minute or two, however, Bradbury draws you in and leaves you wanting more. When you get to the end of Artvertisement, your first impulse will be to press play again.