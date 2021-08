The Indianapolis Colts will be attempting to solve a quarterback question on Sunday when Jacob Eason and Sam Ehlinger take the field. After an injury to starting QB Carson Wentz required surgery, Indianapolis will trot out Eason and Ehlinger with a total of 0 NFL snaps to their credit. For Ehlinger, his career success at the University of Texas brings hope with him. Eason, however, has less success that follows his lofty recruiting pedigree after multiple college stops.