The Los Angeles Dodgers mustered all of one run and three hits in their loss to the Philadelphia Phillies, with Trea Turner responsible for the only time they scored. He was robbed of a hit and potential second RBI as Didi Gregorious made a diving stop up the middle and strong throw to first base. Replay appeared to show Brad Miller come off the bag by the time he secured the baseball, but the Dodgers' challenge was unsuccessful.