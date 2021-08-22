Cancel
Isanti County, MN

Report: Pedestrian killed while crossing highway in Isanti County

By Declan Desmond
Bring Me The News
Bring Me The News
 5 days ago
A woman was killed while reportedly crossing a highway north of the Twin Cities.

It happened Friday night in Isanti County, one of two deadly pedestrian-vehicle incidents to occur in Minnesota over the weekend.

According to the State Patrol, the 63-year-old woman was struck by a Dodge Caravan shortly before 9 p.m. on Highway 95 in Cambridge. The woman has been identified as Jennifer Cottrell, but the crash report does not specify her hometown.

The driver of the van was a 71-year-old man from Stanchfield. He was not injured.

Officials said the road was wet at the time of the crash and that alcohol was not a factor.

