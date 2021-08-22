CBS News poll: Most Americans disapprove of Biden’s handling of Afghanistan withdrawal
Most Americans have wanted to withdraw from Afghanistan for a while, and most still do. Public reaction to what’s happened there is decidedly negative, with Americans now fearing wider repercussions from a heightened threat of terrorism. Back home, the public weighs in with rough judgments on President Biden — not only for his handling of it, but with his overall presidential approval rating dropping substantially, and broader views of his qualities like effectiveness and competence taking hits along with it.sandhillsexpress.com
