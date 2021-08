A Maine man is in jail following an apparent road rage incident that took place Tuesday in the small town of Lamoine, Maine, WABI reports. Police say that Dimitry Dubrovsky, 27, was operating his vehicle in Lamoine on Route 184 on Tuesday morning when he, and people from another vehicle, got into a road rage incident. It was at this time that Dubrovsky exited his vehicle with a handgun and proceeded to fire four rounds. The bullets struck the passenger front tire of the other party's vehicle.