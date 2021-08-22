Cancel
Pets

What You Need To Know About Indoor Dog Parks

By Kate Barrington
petguide.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere’s no excuse to sit on the couch with your dog all winter – get moving and check out indoor dog parks near you!. When the cold winds of winter start to blow, it can be difficult to ensure that your dog gets enough daily exercise. Even if the cold is bearable, heavy snowfall may make it harder for you to take your dog out for a walk. What many dog owners don’t realize is that there is an easy solution to this problem – indoor dog parks! Indoor dog parks are a great option when outdoor exercise isn’t possible. We’re going to go over the basics about indoor dog parks, and we’ll point you in the direction of a few around the country.

