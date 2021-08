MIAMI (CBSMiami) – South Florida search-and-rescue teams and utility crews are deploying to help as Hurricane Ida barrels toward landfall in Louisiana. Florida Chief Financial Officer Jimmy Patronis, who doubles as the state fire marshal, said search-and-rescue teams will assist with storm recovery. Also, the Florida Municipal Electric Association said it has assembled crews to help with restoring electricity after the storm. The association said nearly 85 workers from seven public utilities will arrive in Louisiana through Monday. A hurricane warning had been issued for coastal areas of Louisiana and the New Orleans area. No part of Florida was in the forecast cone, but some...