Click here to read the full article. Early on in the pandemic, when the stages had been shuttered and performers were locked in their homes, the artistic directors from a handful of New York’s best-known dance companies got together on Zoom to talk it out. As the pandemic went on, so did the meetings, and they eventually decided to do something never before done, all in the name of giving rebirth to Lincoln Center: band together for a joint show. This week saw the debut of the BAAND Together Dance Festival at Lincoln Center, made possible by Chanel. On stage at...