Brian E. Roach returns alongside his partner in crime Joe Kuzma, as the SCU team takes a look at Saturday’s preseason win for the Pittsburgh Steelers over the Detroit Lions. While most fans are jumping onto the Ben Roethlisberger and Pat Freiermuth bandwagons, the hosts saw those ships sail long ago – and turn their attention toward position battles and roster bubble players who either showed they belong, or are on their way out shortly.