Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Josephine Baker to be first Black woman in France's Pantheon

By -, Tupac POINTU, Laure Fillon and Jerome Rivet
Posted by 
AFP
AFP
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3n1Hcz_0bZQroQU00
US-born Josephine Baker poses in Paris in the 1920s: she went on to fight against the Nazis and later against racism /AFP

Josephine Baker, the famed French-American dancer, singer and actress who fought in the French resistance during WWII and later battled racism, will later this year become the first Black woman to enter France's Pantheon mausoleum.

Baker will be just the sixth woman to join the around 80 great national figures of French history in the Pantheon after Simone Veil, a former French minister who survived the Holocaust and fought for abortion rights, entered in 2018.

Although American-born Baker's body will remain in Monaco where she is buried, she will be honoured on November 30 with a memorial with a plaque, one of her children, Claude Bouillon-Baker, told AFP.

"Pantheonisation is built over a long period of time," an aide to President Emmanuel Macron told AFP on Sunday, confirming a report in the Le Parisien newspaper.

Jennifer Guesdon, part of a group campaigning for Baker's induction that includes one of the dancer's sons, said they met with Macron on July 21.

"When the president said yes, (it was a) great joy," she said.

"It's a yes!" Macron said after the July meeting, Le Parisien reported.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=09wQUm_0bZQroQU00
Baker, who was born in Missouri in 1906 and buried in Monaco in 1975, pictured in Paris in 1949 /AFP/File

The Baker family have been requesting her induction since 2013, with a petition gathering about 38,000 signatures.

"She was an artist, the first Black international star, a muse of the cubists, a resistance fighter during WWII in the French army, active alongside Martin Luther King in the civil rights fight," the petition says.

Guesdon said the campaign has "made people discover the undertakings of Josephine Baker, who was only known to some as an international star, a great artist," Guesdon said.

But "she belongs in the Pantheon because she was a resistance fighter," she added.

- From Missouri to Paris -

Baker, who was born in Missouri in 1906 and buried in Monaco in 1975, came from a poor background and was married twice by the age of 15. She then ran away from home to join a vaudeville troupe.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1opdmh_0bZQroQU00
Baker salutes after receiving the Legion d'honneur in 1961 /AFP/File

She quickly caught the eye of a producer, who sent her to Paris where at the age of 19 she became the star of the hugely popular "La Revue Negre", which helped popularise jazz and African-American culture in France.

She became the highest-paid performer in the Paris music hall scene during the roaring twenties.

On November 30, 1937, she married Jean Lion, allowing her to get French nationality. She would go on to divorce him and remarry twice more, adopting 12 children along the way.

In 1939, she joined the French resistance movement, passing on information written on her musical scores.

She later went on a mission to Morocco and toured the resistance movement, being appointed a lieutenant in the French air force's female auxillary corps.

She was awarded the Croix de Guerre, a Resistance medal, and was named a Chevalier of the Legion d'honneur.

"I only had one thing in mind... to help France," she told Ina archives.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2bwprM_0bZQroQU00
French US-born dancer and singer Josephine Baker and French conductor Jo Bouillon sit at their wedding mass in 1947 in the chapel of the Milandes Castle in Castelnaud-la-Chapelle, Dordogne, France. /AFP

Another member of the campaign group, Pascal Bruckner, said Baker "is a symbol of a France that is not racist, contrary to what some media groups say".

"Josephine Baker is a true anti-racist, a true anti-fascist," Bruckner told AFP.

Culture Minister Roselyne Bachelot tweeted that Baker was "a valiant and generous woman", adding that "we owe her this honour".

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=34F9qC_0bZQroQU00
Josephine Baker /AFP

The Pantheon is a memorial complex for the legendary national figures in France's history from the worlds of politics, culture and science.

Only the president can decide on moving personalities to the former church, whose grand columns and domed roof were inspired by the Pantheon in Rome.

Comments / 0

AFP

AFP

23K+
Followers
15K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

News with a global, human perspective.

 http://www.afpforum.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Missouri State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Josephine Baker
Person
Martin Luther King
Person
Emmanuel Macron
Person
Simone Veil
IN THIS ARTICLE
#France#Black People#Morocco#Paris#Nazis#French American#Pantheon#Afp File#Cubists#African American#Ina Archives
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Related
Societymusictimes.com

Josephine Baker's Remains To Enter Panthéon Years After Death

Josephine Baker will become the first Black woman whose remains will be laid Panthéon mausoleum. Years after her death, Baker will receive Paris' highest honor after the French president announced a special ceremony for the late performer. As reported by Le Parisien newspaper on Sunday (Time Magazine), French President Emmanuel...
ScienceObserver

Nazi Artifacts Were Just Found Stashed in an Unassuming House in Hagen, Germany

Nazi artifacts, which have recently been popping up more frequently on the auction circuit and in instances of high-stakes museum theft, are also continuously coming to light for the first time: Sebastian Yurtseven, a teacher in Germany, was recently helping to clean his aunt’s house in Hagen, Germany when he happened upon a stash of Nazi artifacts hidden behind the wall. The items that Yurtseven discovered include a portrait of Adolf Hitler, medallions and badges decorated with eagles and swastikas, gas masks, documents and a revolver. In the aftermath of the discovery, researchers have come to understand an extraordinary fact about Yurtseven’s aunt’s house.
EuropePosted by
HOLAUSA

Prince celebrates 18th birthday with exciting news

King Philippe and Queen Mathilde of Belgium’s eldest son, Prince Gabriel, is 18! To celebrate the royal’s milestone birthday on Friday, Aug. 20, the Belgian Royal Palace shared three photos of the Prince, including one of him and his father, on Facebook, along with the news that...
Scienceheritagedaily.com

Rare langsax fighting blade discovery

Archaeologists conducting research in the Wdecki Landscape Park, located in the Kujawsko-Pomorskie Voivodeship of Poland have unearthed a rare langsax long knife, with possible Viking origins. The knife was discovered by chance, as researchers were searching for one of the lost battlefield sites from the Polish-Pomeranian conflict of AD 1091,...
EntertainmentPosted by
PRX

The only known photos from Hiroshima taken on Aug. 6, 1945

Yoshito Matsushige took the only known photographs of Hiroshima, Japan, on Aug. 6, 1945, after the United States dropped an atomic bomb on the city during World War II. Nearly half a century later, Matsushige told his story to Max McCoy, a reporter visiting Hiroshima from Kansas. McCoy speaks with The World's host Marco Werman about the photographer who captured the devastation on film that day.
Congress & Courtsexpressnews.com

Commentary: Remarks an insult to history - and humanity

There are some things that should never be said. Irresponsible and reckless comparisons to the Holocaust are at the top of the list. In recent weeks, however, a rash of mind-numbing Holocaust comments have been uttered by people who should know better. Take Texas Sen. Ted Cruz, who compared the Biden administration to Nazi “storm troopers,” saying in a Fox News interview, “What the Biden administration is doing with Facebook and Twitter and Google is the same thing.”
Books & LiteratureSFGate

Book World: Human history, found inside a seashell

- - - In "The Sound of the Sea: Seashells and the Fate of the Oceans," Cynthia Barnett presents us with a glittering Wunderkammer for our age, a staggeringly varied history - scientific, cultural, philosophical and economic - of one of the most beloved and enduring natural objects on Earth: the seashell. To the 16th-century European collector, a Wunderkammer housed a collection of natural and precious objects ranging from the geological, archaeological, ethnological and religious to new works of art. Shells, at one time or another, seem to have represented all of these things, and Barnett's book buzzes with histories spanning a barely comprehensible 800 million years.
EuropePosted by
The Associated Press

Italian alleged mobster linked to Van Goghs is held in Dubai

ROME (AP) — One of Italy’s most wanted men, an alleged major cocaine trafficker who investigators say bought two stolen Van Gogh paintings on the black market with drug money, has been arrested in Dubai, Naples-based police said Thursday. Raffaele Imperiale, an alleged kingpin in the Naples-based Camorra organized crime...
ScienceSmithonian

Trove of Roman Weapons Unearthed at Ancient Settlement in Spain

Researchers surveying the ancient Talayotic settlement of Son Catlar in Menorca, Spain, have unearthed a cache of Roman military equipment dated to around 100 B.C. As Antoni Agüera reports for Ultima Hora, scholars from the universities of Alicante, Murcia, Granada and Cadiz, as well as the Ciutadella Museum, discovered the trove earlier this month. Among the objects found at the site, which is located on one of Spain’s Balearic Islands, were projectiles, arrowheads, knives, surgical supplies and a bronze spatula.
ProtestsPosted by
UPI News

France, Australia erupt in protests over COVID-19 restrictions

Aug. 21 (UPI) -- As the Delta variant of the coronavirus continues its rapid spread, protesters took to the streets in France and Australia on Saturday to push back against pandemic restrictions. France saw more than 200 demonstrations throughout the country, Le Parisien reported. This is the sixth weekend of...
ScienceDaily Beast

Big Stone Found in Rome Gets Everyone All Excited

Earlier this month a rare almost 2000-year-old border stone from the reign of the Emperor Claudius was unearthed in the city of Rome. The stone, technically known as a pomerium cippus (boundary stone), marked the sacred limits of the Roman Empire’s capital city and dates to 49 A.D., when Claudius expanded the boundary of the city. This wasn’t a simple property marker, it was part of a series of stones that divided the urban civic world of Rome from the military powers that lay outside it. Even more interestingly it is inscribed with now-lost ancient letters invented in the first century. As the first discovery of its kind in almost a century, the discovery created a media firestorm.
Joe BidenCitizen Tribune

Today in History

Today is Monday, Aug. 23, the 235th day of 2021. There are 130 days left in the year. On August 23, 2008, Democratic presidential candidate Barack Obama introduced his choice of running mate, Sen. Joe Biden of Delaware, before a crowd outside the Old State Capitol in Springfield, Ill. On...
Tacitusheritagedaily.com

Locusta – The notorious Roman poisoner

Locusta was a notorious poisoner during the 1st-century AD, who’s fame led to her being in the service of the Roman ruling class to assassinate opponents during the final two reigns of the Julio-Claudian dynasty. Most of what we know about Locusta comes from the Roman historians Tacitus, Suetonius, Cassius...
LifestylePosted by
Boomer Magazine

History and Culture of Arcos in Spain

The history and culture of Arcos in Spain reveal tales of a donkey for dinner, an American trampled by bulls, buildings propped up after long-ago earthquake damage, and glimpsing the backs of birds as they fly. As we’ve had to postpone our travels because of the pandemic, I believe a...

Comments / 0

Community Policy