I know what you're thinking - is there really any difference between using your usual moisturiser and something labelled with 'nighttime'? Yes. I was once sceptical too, but, after hearing so much about them and taking to Google to search for the best night cream, I soon realised how different the properties and ingredients are between the two. Long story short, I needed one in my life.