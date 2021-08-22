Cancel
Texans defense shines in preseason win over Cowboys

By Houston Chronicle
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleARLINGTON (AP) — It's just preseason, but the Texans are 2-0 after a 20-14 win over the Cowboys on Saturday night. The Texans turned the game with their defense, getting even at 14-14 in the third quarter on Lonnie Johnson's 54-yard interception return for a touchdown on a tipped pass from fourth-stringer Ben DiNucci, who threw three picks. Ka’imi Fairbairn kicked the decisive 38-yard field goal early in the fourth quarter.

