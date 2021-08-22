Top 10 Brooklyn Real Estate Listings: A Clinton Hill Italianate, a Crown Heights Colonial Revival
The most popular listings on Brownstoner this week include a co-op in Brooklyn Heights, a row house in Williamsburg and a multi-family in Clinton Hill. Popular listings are scattered around the borough this week, from Brooklyn Heights to Prospect Park South. The least expensive is a Prospect Heights co-op at $899,000 and the most expensive is a Clinton Hill manse at $5.7 million.www.brownstoner.com
