The Contax NX is a camera that could arguably be called the lil’ Contax 645. Though the Contax N is really the lil’ Contax 645, the Contax NX isn’t much different aside from the build quality and a few other things. Photographers will adore this camera if they’re the type to shoot portraits in a studio. Even if you shoot weddings the way photographers did with the Contax 645, the Contax NX will do a great job. But no matter what, just remember that it’s all about the lenses. And this system has some awesome lenses.