Bellator 265 post-event facts: Cheick Kongo extends heavyweight wins record

By Mike Bohn
USA Today
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBellator wrapped up its August event schedule Friday with Bellator 265, which took place at Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls, S.D. One of the promotion’s all-time great heavyweights added another notable win to his resume in the main event. Former title challenger Cheick Kongo (31-11-2 MMA, 13-3 BMMA) rallied to secure a second-round submission of Sergei Kharitonov (30-8 MMA, 3-3 BMMA) and further etch his name in the record books.

mmajunkie.usatoday.com

Sports
