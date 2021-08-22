Bellator 265 post-event facts: Cheick Kongo extends heavyweight wins record

WWE sometimes calls some meetings to discuss their upcoming plans while some of them have also led to mass firings in the past. A plethora of talents and backstage staffs have been let go following the meeting in the past. Now, it turns an emergency meeting has been called. It is still unclear if it’s about Adam Cole, who has been slated to leave the company today after his contract expired, it could be regarding the contract negotiations with Brock Lesnar or others who are missing this week’s edition of Friday Night SmackDown.