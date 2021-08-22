Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Thompson’s Start, Hoerner’s Rehab, That Play at the Plate, Canario’s ARM, and Other Cubs Bullets

bleachernation.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleI am solo with the kiddos this morning – one of them is literally pulling on my leg as I type this sentence – so apologies on any brevity in here. • Keegan Thompson went four innings yesterday in his first start coming back up to the bigs. He allowed five hits, two walks, and two runs, while striking out just one. A good write-up here from Sahadev Sharma on Thompson’s start yesterday, which featured a first inning that ground him down, and striking lack of whiffs:

www.bleachernation.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Robinson Chirinos
Person
Anthony Rizzo
Person
Willson Contreras
Person
Nico Hoerner
Person
Francisco Lindor
Person
Andrew Benintendi
Person
Yu Darvish
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cubs#Thompson S Start#Mets
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
MLBbleachernation.com

Cubs Rotation and Injury Updates: Thompson, Hoerner, Alzolay, Contreras

A few pre-game notes from manager David Ross, as the Cubs could be getting some reinforcements soon. From tomorrow’s starter to a Nico Hoerner rehab assignment to things progressing well for Willson Contreras and Adbert Alzolay:. The Keegan Thompson news was expected, and I look forward to seeing if he...
MLBPosted by
NBC Chicago

Cubs' Keegan Thompson to Start Saturday Vs. Royals

Cubs rotation evolution: Thompson to start Saturday originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Cubs are officially adding another rookie to their starting rotation, come Saturday. Right-hander Keegan Thompson is scheduled to start the second game against the Royals, Cubs manager David Ross announced Friday. “When you have guys that...
MLBbleachernation.com

Frank No Tank, Cubs Making History, Debut No-Hitter, Megill, and Other Cubs Bullets

It was preseason. It was against second and third stringers on a possibly bad team. Unsuccessful quarterbacks of the recent past have also had great debuts. Blah blah blah. I know it all. I’m just saying: it was really fun to watch Justin Fields yesterday. He just looked so exciting and also capable. The near-term future for the Cubs looks shaky, but at least the Bears, Bulls, and Blackhawks (and White Sox, I suppose) are all in pretty interesting phases. I will use that to soothe my fandom.
MLBbleachernation.com

Tomorrow’s Chicago Cubs Starting Pitcher: Adrian Sampson

With Jake Arrieta released and Adbert Alzolay on the IL, the Cubs were going to need another starting pitcher soon no matter what. There were a variety of directions they could go, but with Keegan Thompson not quite ready yet, the most logical choice was one of the Triple-A starters who were already stretched out, and who the Cubs might be willing to risk losing if and when they had to outright that pitcher off the 40-man roster later this year or in the offseason.
MLBPosted by
Chicago Tribune

Chicago Cubs designate reliever Dan Winkler for assignment and call up outfielder Michael Hermosillo, while Nico Hoerner takes the next step in his rehab

In a span of a week, reliever Dan Winkler’s standing in the Chicago Cubs bullpen torpedoed. The Cubs opted to move on from Winkler after he surrendered 13 runs (12 earned) in 1⅔ innings while retiring only five of 21 batters over three appearances during the last week. They designated Winkler for assignment Tuesday afternoon after another implosion Monday night. The Cubs selected the contract ...
MLBPosted by
Chicago Tribune

Keegan Thompson is slated to join the Chicago Cubs rotation with a start Saturday, while the injured Nico Hoerner is nearing a rehab assignment

Keegan Thompson’s time to join the Chicago Cubs rotation has arrived. Manager David Ross confirmed Friday that the rookie right-hander will start Saturday against the Kansas City Royals at Wrigley Field. Thompson had been at Triple-A Iowa stretching out, following the same path the Cubs utilized with left-hander Justin Steele: gain experience in the big-league bullpen and then build up length ...
MLBPosted by
NBC Chicago

Cubs' Nico Hoerner to Start Rehab Assignment With South Bend

Injury update: Hoerner to start rehab assignment originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Cubs infielder Nico Hoerner is taking the next step in his injury rehab process a few hours down the road. Hoerner, who has been out for three weeks with a right oblique strain, is set to begin...
MLBPosted by
NBC Chicago

Cubs' Nico Hoerner Gets ‘Good News,' But Injury Rehab Still Delayed

Hoerner gets ‘good news,’ but injury rehab still delayed originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Cubs and infielder Nico Horner received what manager David Ross characterized as “good news,” after Hoerner left an injury rehab game in the middle of an at-bat Sunday. Hoerner did not re-injure his right...
MLBPosted by
NBC Chicago

Keegan Thompson's Cubs Rotation Tenure Off to ‘Not Terrible' Start

Thompson’s Cubs rotation tenure off to ‘not terrible’ start originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. When the Cubs sent Keegan Thompson down to Triple-A last month, Justin Steele was there to greet him. “Welcome back to the show,” Steele said. They laughed. Though Thompson later said he wasn’t thrilled to...
MLBPosted by
Daily Herald

Thompson's return to Cubs filled with frustration

Keegan Thompson's return to the big leagues featured a tough challenge in the top of the first inning. Thompson threw 31 pitches, gave up a single and double to the first two batters and had a run-in with the home plate umpire, but managed to get out of it while allowing just 1 run.
MLBbleachernation.com

Chicago Cubs Lineup: Michael Hermosillo Goes Back to the Bench

With wins over the Cubs on Friday and Saturday afternoon, the Royals have already won this series. But they’re looking to complete the sweep today. Alec Mills will go for Chicago and the right-hander Carlos Hernández is pitching for Kansas City. Here’s David Ross’ lineup in the finale. Chicago Cubs...
MLBbleachernation.com

MLB Pipeline Has Updated Their Top 30 Chicago Cubs Prospects List

Another updated midseason top Cubs prospect list for you to consume this afternoon, as the crew at MLB Pipeline has reset their team lists following the draft, the Trade Deadline, and a big chunk of the minor league season. Once again, as we are increasingly seeing with these lists: the...
MLBPosted by
NBC Chicago

Cubs' Nico Hoerner to Start at Shortstop After Return From IL

Hoerner to start at shortstop for Cubs after IL return originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. If it wasn’t clear already, Nico Hoerner will play shortstop for the Cubs down the stretch, after he comes off the injured list. And perhaps going forward. The Cubs are using the rest of...
MLBPosted by
NBC Sports Chicago

Hoerner leaves rehab assignment during at-bat

Cubs infielder Nico Hoerner left the first game of his rehab assignment Sunday in the middle of an at-bat. The Cubs said Hoerner felt tension along his right oblique after swinging through a 1-0 pitch in Sunday's South Bend Cubs game. He didn't want to push it and played it safe, leaving the game.

Comments / 0

Community Policy