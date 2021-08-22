Thompson’s Start, Hoerner’s Rehab, That Play at the Plate, Canario’s ARM, and Other Cubs Bullets
I am solo with the kiddos this morning – one of them is literally pulling on my leg as I type this sentence – so apologies on any brevity in here. • Keegan Thompson went four innings yesterday in his first start coming back up to the bigs. He allowed five hits, two walks, and two runs, while striking out just one. A good write-up here from Sahadev Sharma on Thompson’s start yesterday, which featured a first inning that ground him down, and striking lack of whiffs:www.bleachernation.com
