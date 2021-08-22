Thompson’s Start, Hoerner’s Rehab, That Play at the Plate, Canario’s ARM, and Other Cubs Bullets

With Jake Arrieta released and Adbert Alzolay on the IL, the Cubs were going to need another starting pitcher soon no matter what. There were a variety of directions they could go, but with Keegan Thompson not quite ready yet, the most logical choice was one of the Triple-A starters who were already stretched out, and who the Cubs might be willing to risk losing if and when they had to outright that pitcher off the 40-man roster later this year or in the offseason.