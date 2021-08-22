Today's events

Cancel
Clinton County, IA

By Winona Whitaker
Clinton Herald
Clinton Herald
 5 days ago
AUGUST 22

— Clinton County Conservation Foundation hosts its 13th Annual Rock Creek Catfish Classic from 7 a.m. to noon at Rock Creek Park near Camanche,. The tournament raises money for the nature centers. Cost is $50 per boat and $10 for the biggest-fish jackpot. Read the rules and sign up to fish at www.mycountyparks.com.

— Timber Lake Playhouse in Mt. Carroll, Illinois, will present "Ain't Misbehavin'" at 2 p.m. Masks will be required indoors but are optional outdoors for fully-vaccinated patrons. Tickets are available at timberlakeplayhouse.org. For assistance, call the box office at 815-244-2035.

— Jordan Danielson and Jef Spradley will perform at Tycoga Vineyard & Winery from 2-5 p.m. Wrist bands are required for $5 per person. Cash only for music. Wood-fired pizza will be available for purchase until 5 p.m. All beverages must be purchased from the winery. Everyone is invited to attend.

— Darren Mangler, Timber Lake Playhouse alumnus and 2021 summer Resident Company member, brings his comic stylings to the Playhouse for a one-night concert, Cornfed Comedy, at 7 p.m.

Clinton Herald

Clinton Herald

Clinton, IA
