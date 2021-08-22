Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Animals

Owner of condemned alpaca Geronimo praises ‘wonderful’ support

By Video
Posted by 
newschain
newschain
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Bymed_0bZQkaor00
Geronimo the alpaca behind owner Helen Macdonald and supporters in Gloucestershire (Jacob King/PA) (PA Wire)

The owner of Geronimo the alpaca has welcomed the support she has received from across the world as she continues the fight to stop her animal being culled by the Government.

Helen Macdonald said she had received messages of support from New Zealand, from Malaysia and across Europe.

Supporters have also been camping out at her farm near Wickwar, South Gloucestershire, in case officials from the Department of Environment, Food and Rural Affairs (Defra) arrive to destroy the alpaca.

Geronimo has twice tested positive for bovine tuberculosis and Ms Macdonald believes the tests are returning false positives.

The destruction warrant is valid until September 4 and Ms Macdonald wants the Government to allow Geronimo to be tested for a third time or let him live to aid research into the disease.

“I’ve heard nothing from Defra, nothing from the ministers, nothing from the chief veterinary officer,” Ms Macdonald told the PA news agency.

“The groundswell of support from around the world and everything that everyone is doing gives me hope that Defra will look at this and say they don’t have any data for multiple priming in camelids and take a pause and look at this properly.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4bUNk0_0bZQkaor00
Geronimo’s owner Helen Macdonald wants further tests to be carried out (Jacob King/PA) (PA Wire)

Ms Macdonald, a veterinary nurse, praised the assistance she has received from people who have travelled from all over the UK to her farm.

“We’ve been soldiering on for four years and to have this support is so wonderful,” she said.

“There’s a movement here now and there’s anger, sadness and outrage about wrongdoing.

“It’s just growing by the hour. The petition is growing, and the responses are growing.

“It’s huge and it’s very, very welcome because what we are dealing with is not whether Geronimo has TB but the fact they knowingly misused tests to create a suspicion of disease and to kill him four years ago.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=34jMtt_0bZQkaor00
Geronimo awaits his fate in isolation in Gloucestershire (Jacob King/PA) (PA Wire)

“There’s no science to back up what they’re saying, and we need to move forward in a positive way. Everyone is asking for that now, listen to the electorate and sit down and sort out this properly.”

Ms Macdonald accused Prime Minister Boris Johnson, Environment Secretary George Eustice and Defra officials of “hiding in plain sight” having heard nothing from any of them.

“They’re hiding in plain sight, I’m afraid. We haven’t seen anything of them or heard anything of them,” she said.

“I invite them to come and sit down and talk about it. They don’t have any evidence and they can’t keep denying evidence from multiple priming or they would have shown it to us by now.

“It’s not fair and all we’re asking for is they use appropriate testing on camelids and stop treating them like cattle.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=12HB5C_0bZQkaor00
Supporters are camping out at Helen Macdonald’s farm in South Gloucestershire (Jacob King/PA) (PA Wire)

Ms Macdonald, who imported Geronimo from New Zealand, has received an outpouring of support from the public, with more than 130,000 people signing a petition calling on the Prime Minister to halt the killing.

On Wednesday, a High Court judge refused her lawyer’s application for a temporary injunction to stop the destruction order and reopen the case.

Ms Macdonald said that when Defra officials do attend her farm to euthanise Geronimo, she will not break the law.

As well as alpacas, badgers have been a victim of the fight against bovine TB, with mass culling employed to stop the spread since 2013, sparking a huge public backlash.

Last week, the Government insisted all the evidence on the animal’s condition had been “looked at very carefully”.

A Defra spokesman said: “We are sympathetic to Ms Macdonald’s situation – just as we are with everyone with animals affected by this terrible disease.

“While nobody wants to cull animals, we need to do everything we can to tackle this disease to stop it spreading and to protect the livelihoods of those affected.”

Comments / 5

newschain

newschain

35K+
Followers
87K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Geronimo
Person
Boris Johnson
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Alpaca#Cattle#Tb#High Court#Government
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
World
Country
New Zealand
Country
Malaysia
NewsBreak
Pets
Related
AnimalsPosted by
The Independent

‘Crucified’ badger found nailed by its feet to a tree

Police have launched an investigation after a badger was found dead and nailed by its feet to a tree. The body of the animal, which is a protected species under the Protection of Badger Act 1992, was discovered several metres up a tree in the Nant Glyn area of Denbigh, Wales on Wednesday morning.
AnimalsBBC

Geronimo the alpaca should be studied not killed, vets say

Leading vets have called on the government to stop the culling of Geronimo the alpaca and urged he is studied for science instead. The 13 vets, including a former senior government official, said they had "grave reservations" about two positive tests for tuberculosis he gave in 2017. In a letter,...
AnimalsPosted by
The Independent

Imports of heavily pregnant dogs and those with cropped ears or docked tails to be banned

Importing heavily pregnant dogs will be banned under government plans to crack down on trade in cruelly treated pets.Ministers are launching a consultation, seeking people’s views, on proposals to make it illegal to bring into the country animals bred for sale, with little regard for their welfare.Importing dogs with cropped ears or docked tails will also be outlawed, and the minimum age for importing a puppy will also be raised from 15 weeks to six months.Celebrities have driven a craze in recent months and years for owning dogs and puppies whose ears and tails have been cruelly cut short.Experts say the...
AnimalsBBC

Geronimo the Alpaca must be put down to protect cows - minister

Environment Secretary George Eustice has defended a controversial decision to put down an alpaca that has tested positive for bovine tuberculosis twice. Geronimo was condemned to death by a High Court judge last month. But his owner disputes the test results - and more than 90,000 people have signed a...
AnimalsBBC

Geronimo the alpaca: Who is he and why has he hit the headlines?

A row over the future of an alpaca named Geronimo has been making the headlines, but what is the background to the story and why has an order been made to have the animal euthanised?. Who is Geronimo?. Eight-year-old male alpaca Geronimo lives at Shepherds Close Farm in Wickwar, near...
AnimalsPosted by
The Independent

Geronimo the alpaca must die, insists environment secretary

Environment secretary George Eustice said it is an “arduous but necessary endeavour” to cull animals which test positive for bovine tuberculosis (bTB), as he defended the decision to put down Geronimo the alpaca. Helen Macdonald’s animal has been ordered for destruction after twice testing positive for the disease, but she...
AnimalsPosted by
newschain

Famous alpaca Geronimo’s life ‘safe for now’

An alpaca facing being destroyed because the Government says he has bovine TB has received a temporary reprieve, his supporters have said. Geronimo has twice tested positive for bovine tuberculosis and the Department for Food, Environment and Rural Affairs (Defra) has ordered his destruction. His owner Helen Macdonald, who imported...
Animalsthecut.com

Just Let the Cows Have Their Beach

There is nothing really subtle about a cow. They’re big and loud and take up room unabashedly. So I suppose it was only a matter of time before they wreaked havoc and reclaimed their space on the beaches of Corsica. The island in the Mediterranean is known for being home to over 15,000 cows — it’s one of the major tourist draws of the area. While people were stuck inside over the past year, the cows took over the beaches, roaming freely and luxuriating by the seaside. However, according to the New York Post, the cows have become “unusually headstrong” post-lockdown, and are making it aggressively clear that they no longer wish to share the space with humans.
AnimalsPosted by
newschain

Geronimo the alpaca given 24-hour reprieve

Geronimo the alpaca has been given another 24-hour reprieve, according to his owner. Helen Macdonald said she had been told by the Department of Environment, Food and Rural Affairs (Defra) that officials would not attempt to enforce the destruction warrant before 5pm on Friday. Geronimo has twice tested positive for...
AnimalsPosted by
newschain

Leading vets question decision to cull Geronimo the alpaca

More than a dozen leading vets have called on the Government to halt the culling of Geronimo the alpaca after questioning his tuberculosis diagnosis, and instead urged the animal to be studied for science. The 13 vets – who include a former senior official at the Department for Environment, Food...
AnimalsPosted by
newschain

Geronimo’s owner calls for urgent meeting with Government

The owner of Geronimo the alpaca has called for an urgent meeting with the Government as time runs out for him to be culled. Geronimo has twice tested positive for bovine tuberculosis and owner Helen Macdonald believes the tests are returning false positives. The destruction warrant is valid until September...
AnimalsShropshire Star

Geronimo the alpaca to be slaughtered after owner loses High Court case

The alpaca has twice tested positive for bovine tuberculosis and Defra has ordered its destruction. Geronimo the alpaca will be slaughtered after his owner lost a last-ditch High Court bid to save him. The animal has twice tested positive for bovine tuberculosis and, as a result, the Department for Environment,...
AnimalsPosted by
The Independent

If Boris Johnson doesn’t save Geronimo the alpaca then the man is finally losing his touch

What, frankly, is the point of a cynical, opportunist, conviction-less prime minister if not to spare the life of a condemned alpaca?Today (Friday) is understood to be the last day of Geronimo’s life, at the Alpaca Power stud farm in Gloucestershire, barring a last minute intervention that could yet prevent him from being executed to prevent him spreading a disease he probably doesn’t have.Geronimo’s owner, Helen Macdonald can be found on the front page of Today’s Sun, claiming that she will “take a bullet” for Geronimo, though it does not appear that Defra are considering that as an option.Geronimo first...
AnimalsBBC

Geronimo: Minister urged not to allow 'healthy' alpaca's death

The owner of a condemned alpaca has urged the environment secretary not to allow the death of "a healthy animal in front of the whole world". Geronimo was condemned to death by a High Court judge after twice testing positive for bovine tuberculosis (bTB). Owner Helen Macdonald disputes the results...

Comments / 5

Community Policy