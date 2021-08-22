Institutions appear bullish on crypto despite record Bitcoin outflows

All the major equity indexes closed lower Wednesday with negative internals on the NYSE and NASDAQ as trading volumes declined on both exchanges. While two of the index near-term trends shifted from bullish to neutral, no support levels were violated, leaving them in a mix of bullish and neutral near-term trends. Meanwhile, the data continues to send a generally neutral message, including the 1-day McClellan OB/OS Oscillators whose prior oversold conditions portended the recent rally. As such, while yesterday was a down day for the markets, we do not see enough evidence to cause a change in our current near-term “neutral/positive” macro-outlook for equities.