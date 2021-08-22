How To Stop Feeling Guilty: 11 Ways You Can Try 2021

Stop and think about how the situation makes you feel. As a part of our series about “Emotional Intelligence, I had the pleasure of interviewing Katie McLaughlin. Katie is passionate about creating happier, healthier workplaces. In her business: McLaughlin Method, Katie leverages her decades of experience driving organizational change, transforming processes and training programs, and applying principles of adult behavior & performance to create people focused leaders and team cultures. Companies who work with Katie, learn from the benchmarks and successes of over 15 software companies that have coached and trained with her. Companies with positive workplace cultures see a boost in overall performance of the business and are resilient in the face of change. Katie believes that culture must be consistently reinforced and brought into all interactions at work. Through leadership development programs, executives and rising leaders learn how to inspire and motivate their diverse teams, plus make inclusion and engagement priorities in the team culture. Katie believes all trainings must develop real skills and go beyond theory so her sessions are highly interactive, employing theatre exercises and games to go deeper while cementing the learning.