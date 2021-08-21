DNVR Draft Podcast: The crew reacts to Todd McShay’s inaugural big board for the 2022 NFL Draft

NFL Daily brings you our preseason rookie quarterback rankings, presented by Magic Spoon! The healthy and delicious cereal has 13 grams of protein & 0 grams of sugar! Get $5 off at https://magicspoon.thld.co/chat. Where will the likes of Trevor Lawrence, Trey Lance, Mac Jones, Zach Wilson and Justin Fields rank? After the first two games of the NFL preseason we’ve finally seen these rookie quarterbacks in action with their new teams. So far Justin Fields and Zach Wilson have impressed with the Bears and Jets in the first two weeks rejuvenating their fan bases. Mac Jones has been consistent as Trey Lance and Trevor Lawrence have had up and down games.