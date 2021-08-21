Cancel
DNVR Draft Podcast: The crew reacts to Todd McShay’s inaugural big board for the 2022 NFL Draft

By Justin Michael
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJustin Michael, Henry Chisholm and Jake Schwanitz give their thoughts on Bill Connelly’s top 25 most important players in college football list in the opening segment, before diving into Todd McShay’s big board. They give their opinions on his rankings, discuss who is too high or too low, and who they thought should have made the list but was left off. Finally, the guys give their way-too-early college football playoff predictions in the closing segment.

