A Smart Trick to Measuring Peanut Butter, Honey, and Other Sticky Ingredients

Peanut butter knows how to press our buttons. Cravings for Skippy, Adams Natural Peanut Butter, and their ilk are common because they often bring the salt, the sugar, and the fat — three things our bodies really enjoy consuming (via HuffPost). And while science has confirmed that eating celery burns more calories than the stalks actually contain (via Food & Wine), the same most definitely cannot be said of smooth, creamy peanut butter, which goes down so easily while really bringing the calories. Whether you're looking at the Skippy nutritional info or the Adams nutrition facts, the answer is the same: 2 tablespoons of the stuff has 190 calories. If you give in fully to your peanut butter craving and eat an entire 14-ounce jar, you will consume 2,660 calories — more than most people need in a whole day, according to the Food and Drug Administration.