A Smart Trick to Measuring Peanut Butter, Honey, and Other Sticky Ingredients
If you’ve ever baked with any sticky ingredient like peanut butter, tried to measure out tahini for hummus, or scooped almond butter into your smoothie, you’ve probably hit the same messy snag: After you wrestle the ingredient out of the jar and into the measuring cup or spoon, half of it sticks and stays there, leaving you with a bit of a mess and a less-than-perfectly-accurate amount. Turns out, there’s a better way.www.apartmenttherapy.com
Comments / 0