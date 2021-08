They might not be pretty but they're certainly effective, having bulldozed their way to glory at the last Rugby Championship, the World Cup, the bad-tempered recent Lions series - and the top of the World Rugby rankings. Now the Springboks return to the Rugby Championship fold after a year away, kicking their campaign off against Los Pumas, who gave New Zealand and Australia a run for their money last year. Read on as our guide explains how to watch a South Africa vs Argentina live stream for the 2021 Rugby Championship from anywhere in the world.