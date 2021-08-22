Check Out the Most Surprising Celeb Transformations of the Week

There is no question that we are in the midst of a Gen-Z-fueled rebellion of 90's nostalgia. Amid a sea of middle part haircuts, sweater vests and loose-fitting jeans, it would seem that we are also finally ready to re-examine not just the fashion and the music of the era that made the millennials who they are today, but also the culture. Of the major cultural events of the 1990s, one of the most significant and shifting was the death of Princess Diana in 1997. The tragedy was globally consuming, and also shrouded in controversy, tabloid gossip and mystery. Now, over two decades later, amid the most scrutiny that the Royal family has ever perhaps been under en masse, Hollywood is tackling what becoming a royal did to Princess Diana.