Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Check Out the Most Surprising Celeb Transformations of the Week

imdb.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNever doubt what a star will do for a role. This week, Dylan O'Brien shocked fans by undergoing a total transformation for his upcoming project, showing off a platinum blonde buzzcut and tattoos. And he wasn't the only celeb to lighten their locks. Lorde changed up her signature dark curls for the first time in her career for her new music video and her new look may seem familiar. Plus, The Crown finally offered royal watchers their first official glimpse at Dominic West and Elizabeth Debicki as Prince Charles and Princess Diana for the Netflix drama's fifth season. But not every major change was for professional reasons. Just look to Kourtney Kardashian, who decided to chop her...

www.imdb.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lorde
Person
Elizabeth Debicki
Person
Dylan O'brien
Person
Dominic West
Person
Prince Charles
Person
Kourtney Kardashian
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tattoos#British Royal Family#Crown
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Netflix
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Related
CelebritiesMic

Princess Diana is finally getting the retrospective she deserves

There is no question that we are in the midst of a Gen-Z-fueled rebellion of 90's nostalgia. Amid a sea of middle part haircuts, sweater vests and loose-fitting jeans, it would seem that we are also finally ready to re-examine not just the fashion and the music of the era that made the millennials who they are today, but also the culture. Of the major cultural events of the 1990s, one of the most significant and shifting was the death of Princess Diana in 1997. The tragedy was globally consuming, and also shrouded in controversy, tabloid gossip and mystery. Now, over two decades later, amid the most scrutiny that the Royal family has ever perhaps been under en masse, Hollywood is tackling what becoming a royal did to Princess Diana.
MoviesAOL Corp

Kristen Stewart transforms into Princess Diana in first 'Spencer' trailer

Once upon a time, the news that Kristen Stewart would be playing Princess Diana in Pablo Larraín's Spencer, was met with much snark and eye-rolling. But in a fairy-tale ending for what we've been warned is a non-fairy-tale movie, the Twilight star has officially entered the Oscar chat with the release of the first teaser trailer for the highly anticipated royal drama, which premieres at the Venice Film Festival in early September. (Watch the trailer above.)
TV & VideosPopculture

Markie Post: Cause of Death Revealed by Manager

Markie Post died of cancer, her manager, Ellen Lubin Santisky, told Deadline on Sunday. Post, born Marjorie Armstrong Post, was 70. She was best known for her role as public defender Christine Sullivan on NBC's Night Court and appeared in dozens of movies and television shows during her four-decade career.
Family RelationshipsPosted by
HOT 107.9

Here’s What Madonna’s Six Kids Look Like Today

The Queen of Pop celebrated her birthday by giving us a rare gift. Madonna, who turned 63 on Aug. 16, marked the occasion by sharing a new photo with all six of her children. Appearing toward the end of a gallery of pics Madonna posted on Instagram, the updated family portrait features Lourdes Leon, Rocco Ritchie, David Banda, Mercy James, Estere Ciccone and Stelle Ciccone.
CelebritiesPopculture

Beloved Soap Opera Actress Dies at 82

One of Mexico's most beloved and renowned telenovela stars, Lilia Aragón, has died at 82 from undisclosed causes. In a statement shared by the National Association of Actors on Monday, Aragón, who starred in hit soaps like Angelitos Negros, Cuna de Lobos, and Rosa Salvaje, was a revered icon in the industry by fans and colleagues. "The National Association of Actors deeply regrets the death of our colleague Lilia Aragón del Rivero, who was General Secretary of our union during the 2006-2010 period," the association issued in Spanish via their Twitter. "Our sincere condolences to his family and friends. Rest in peace."
CelebritiesPosted by
E! News

Alana "Honey Boo Boo" Thompson Looks Almost Unrecognizable in Teen Vogue Shoot

Watch: Honey Boo Boo Looks UNRECOGNIZABLE in "Teen Vogue" Alana "Honey Boo Boo" Thompson is putting everything out in the open. Ahead of her 16th birthday on Saturday, Aug. 28, the reality TV star was the subject of a Teen Vogue feature published on Wednesday, Aug. 25. The piece involved a glamorous photo shoot, in addition to a personal interview in which the teen got candid about the people in her life, including June "Mama June" Shannon.
TV Seriescelebratingthesoaps.com

The Young And The Restless Spoilers: Victoria’s Wedding Horror, Ashland’s Evil Exposed At Altar

The Young and the Restless spoilers reveal that Victoria Newman (Amelia Heinle) is buying Ashland Locke’s (Richard Burgi) love scheme. While he could be legit in both his cancer diagnosis and intentions, chances are that Victoria’s being taken for a ride. Multiple characters are searching for the truth, which could end up coming out at the couple’s own wedding.

Comments / 0

Community Policy